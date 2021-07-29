No sooner had Charity Ngilu been admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment than she was discharged.

The Kitui Governor was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, July 25 after testing positive for Covid-19, with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua breaking the news on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the hospital discharged governor Ngilu and advised her to rest.

“She had not been put on oxygen or any other machine since she was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital. Since her condition has improved, she has been asked to go and rest at home,” County head of communication Denis Omwange Omwange said.

Ngilu also took to social to confirm the same.

“I’m leaving hospital after discharge, thanks to God for restoring my health. I also thank doctors and other medical personnel in both Kitui and Nairobi for excellent care. Thank you all for your overwhelming messages of love and wishes of quick recovery,” she tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The governor’s “quick” recovery left internet users surprised, with a majority believing she had recovered in 24 hours.

Fortunately for Ngilu, she publicly received the Covid-19 vaccine in March, which explains the quick recovery.

Some reactions below.

Yaani unapona covid na 24 hrs, your immune system must be very strong. — Pundit01 (@APunditke) July 28, 2021

@mamangilu now see, does covid patient leave hospital after only 2 days of admission ? — Okoa Kenya Alliance (@OkoaKeAll) July 28, 2021

Quick recovery, but if i may ask, its only yesterday we were told you’ve contracted the virus, since when do we recover from covid in 24hrs? — Paul Mwangi (@pau_mwas) July 28, 2021

That was quite the scare! — The Charles (@Charles_Warria) July 28, 2021

Now go fix those hospitals in Kitui. https://t.co/eUnhBbrlY8 — MARTIN & PUBLIC ❁ (@MartinAndPublic) July 28, 2021

Go back home Kitui equip hospitals, employ more doctors and importantly AVOID future contacts with @RailaOdinga If symptoms persist see a doctor @mamangilu https://t.co/J4weOLvJUz — Ed Yegon (@theCross1900) July 28, 2021

Develop hospitals in Kitui!!! Wacha kutupima buana. Kama mtu hana uwezo wa Nairobi hospital afanye nini?? https://t.co/9zl32UK67x — Liam Maunde (@maunde_10) July 28, 2021