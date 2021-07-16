Police in Langas, Eldoret on Wednesday arrested one of their officers on allegations of sexually abusing a student he had arrested.

Police Constable John Ouko, who is attached at Langas Police Station, is said to have arrested the 20-year-old student for not wearing a mask.

In a police report filed at Langas post, the student at Eldoret National Polytechnic said the cop handcuffed him and led him to his house inside the police quarters where he sodomized him.

The student said the cop then gave him Sh200 to buy his silence.

“…Today at around 1630hrs, a police officer stationed at Langas police station namely PC John Ouko arrested him for not putting on mask and handcuffed him and diverted him into his room within police quarters and sodomized him. He thereafter gave him Sh.200 telling him not to disclose the matter to anybody,” the police report states.

The officer was promptly detained as investigations gathered pace.

Police officers escorted the student to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for a medical examination.