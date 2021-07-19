Kikuyu musician Irungu Wanjaro popularly known as Wanjaro Junior is dead by apparent suicide.

Wanjaro is said to have left his Kasarani home in Nairobi on July 14, leaving behind a suicide note informing his family that they would find his body in River Sagana.

“If I go missing, don’t waste a lot of time looking for me. My body will be in Sagana River,” a message he sent read in part.

On Saturday afternoon, locals in Mbeere Sub-County saw a body floating in Masinga dam, Embu County, and informed officers at Makutano Police Station.

“Residents going about their businesses spotted the dead man in the dam and alerted the law enforcers who responded fast and retrieved his body,” Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso said.

A family member positively identified the body. Wanjaro’s car was also found abandoned in Kamweri village at the River Sagana bridge.

The police boss said preliminary investigations indicated that Wanjaro Junior killed himself over a Sh700,000 debt.