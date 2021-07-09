A man accused of mobile phone theft stunned a court when he said that he wanted to take marijuana to his deceased friend at Langata cemetery.

Fadhili William was arraigned at the Kibera Law court together with his accomplice Kennedy Omondi. The two residents of Mathare in Nairobi are said to be behind a spate of mobile phones theft in the Ngara area where they snatch the phones and flee on a motorcycle.

On the day of their arrest, bodaboda riders who were on their trail cornered them in Ngara area and handed them over to officers at Parklands police station.

Omondi was riding the motorbike while William was his pillion passenger. During the citizen’s arrest, the latter dropped a stolen mobile phone and attempted to escape by foot but he was caught.

At the police post, officers found each with a consignment of marijuana during a search.

In court, Omondi pleaded not guilty to being in possession of 20 rolls of marijuana, whereas Fadhili admitted to charges of possessing a suspected stolen phone and 30 rolls of cannabis worth Sh1,500.

The accused told the court that he planned to smoke 10 rolls and give the remaining to a deceased friend who was buried at Langata during an anniversary.

Omondi was freed on a Sh50,000 bond with a cash bail of a similar amount.

The court directed that Fadhili undergoes a mental assessment and return to court on July 15 when his psychiatrist report will be presented.