Kenyans will have their passports delivered at their doorsteps following a new partnership between Posta Kenya and the Department of Immigration.

The two State Agencies signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday, June 3, paving the way for Kenyans to collect their travel documents with relative ease.

Immigration Services Director-General Alexander Muteshi said the initiative will drastically reduce the number of unnecessary trips by applicants to the immigration offices.

The service will see the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) deliver passports to applicants at a convenient physical address of their choice, or at the nearest postal office.

This means applicants will only be required to make a single visit to Nyayo House to submit a hard copy of the application and give their biometrics.

PostMaster General Dan Kagwe said the partnership will ensure proper service to all caliber of Kenyans through the wide Posta network in the country and reduce contact due to the COV ID-19 pandemic.

“In the era of Covid-19 pandemic, this strategic partnership will help Immigration services decongest their premises by having documents delivered to Kenyan’s doorstep,” said Kagwe.

When a passport is ready for delivery, the applicant will receive a notification that contains a link to the postal passport delivery self-service portal.

The client will then select the preferred delivery location, input the tracking number, personal details, and pay the minimal applicable delivery fee.

In addition to passports, the initiative will provide delivery services for VISA applications, work permits and passes, citizenship and alien cards.

Since the service was piloted in September 2020, over 156,000 passports have been delivered.