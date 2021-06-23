The govt has deployed a multi-agency security team from both land and air to provide security in Naivasha at the WRC Safari Rally to be held between June 24 to 27.

In a statement sent to newsrooms Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the team is comprised of National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, National Youth Service, and safety marshals.

He said the security agents will provide total and round-the-clock security to all the participating stakeholders in three tiers: prior to, during, and post-event.

“Some activities like traffic movements will be temporarily affected on the rally routes. Spectators and photojournalists are also advised to watch the event at the safe side of the road,” he said.

Mutyambai urged members of the public to comply with the security and Ministry of Health protocols which he insisted, will be enforced effectively by the security officers who are already under instructions.

The multi-agency security team comprises more than 1000 police officers.