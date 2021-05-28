Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter on Thursday said ‘I do’ to his Nigerian man.

The soft spoken June Ruto married Alexander Ezenagu, in an invite only ceremony held at the DP’s private residence in Karen.

Very few close friends were invited, with the most high profile political guest being former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi. Most tangatanga MPs and Senators were also present.

It was indeed a busy day for the DP, with his morning taken up by the national prayer breakfast, before quickly retreating to his home to attend his daughter’s nuptial.

The Deputy President wore a fedora hat to accompany his black suit, while Mama Ruto wore a long rose rose dress with lots of details.

On her part, the bride wore a white strapless gown with a cathedral veil.

Earlier this month, the groom’s family had visited Ruto’s residence for dowry negotiations.

Ezenagu is a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and is currently an assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

Here are some photos from the ceremony that was conspicuously missed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.