A man and a woman were Tuesday charged with various sex crimes at the Kibera Law Courts.

The man identified as Abdirizak Adan Abdullahi is said to have paid large sums of money to his co-accused Faith Washiali Bwibo to lure young girls into his sex den where he allegedly raped them.

Appearing before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke, the pair faced charges of rape, malicious damage to property and trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Adan Abdullahi denied three counts of rape, malicious damage to property and indecent assault.

The court heard that he raped a 19-year-old Law student on March 2, 2021, in Mugoya estate, South C, Nairobi.

He was also accused of indecently assaulting the complainant and damaging her iPhone worth Sh40,000.

Bwibo on the other hand denied that she unlawfully and knowingly lured the teenage student for sexual exploitation.

State Prosecutor Allan Mogere and the victim’s lawyers opposed the release of the suspects on bond. They said the suspects “are a danger to the society now that schools are closed and young girls are at home.”

The court also heard that Adan has been molesting teenage girls and should be kept away from society.

“This man raped the victim after she was lured into his house by Faith. Faith was a friend to the victim. She attempted to compromise her by giving her Sh30,000,” one of the lawyers said.

The Prosecutor further told the court that Adan took the victim to Naivasha and abandoned her before police rescued her.

The magistrate declined to grant bond to both suspects and directed that the matter be mentioned on April 9.