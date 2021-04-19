Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru turned 50 years of age last week Friday, April 16.

To commemorate the milestone, Waiguru shared five lessons she has learnt in her lifetime and also spoke in an interview with the Sunday Nation.

Below are the interview excerpts followed by Waiguru’s 5 life lessons.

Congratulations on hitting the great milestone of 50 years. How does it feel?

Waiguru: It’s exciting. It’s energising. I feel grateful to God that I’ve made it this far, and that the things that really matter to me are in a good place.

They say life begins at 40. For you, did it really begin at that age? And how have the past 10 years been for you?

While I have tended to celebrate every phase of my life, yes, the 40s were momentous. Some of the most significant events happened at that time. I got the honour of serving in Cabinet, had occasion to start some of the most impactful programmes in the government — including Huduma Centres, the Women and Youth Funds, and AGPO — all in two short years. I got to serve as Governor of a great county. I got married. Some of our children left home. Some got married and got children. I could go on and on. It’s been a blast.

What are your greatest lessons so far, and how have they shaped the decisions you’ve been making about your personal life?

To never lose your bearing, your true north, which for me is my faith in God. To keep focused on what is important and not get distracted. To know that detractors will follow you if you try make impact, much more so if you are a woman in areas “reserved” for men. To keep good friends and stay connected with family for these and God are the only lasting reliables in life.

Some people say this is the age to learn new things, to start new hobbies or maybe travel the world. Are you encouraging these wild thoughts?

Oh yes! I’m taking up golf — and getting good at it (but do I say?). We definitely intend to travel to places we’ve never been to. ’Might do one of those crazy cruises. I may be tempted to do a few things that would have scared me in my 40s. But at the core, I remain me.

Many believe that this is the age when people start to actively plan or revise their retirement lives — where they will live, what they will be doing in old age. Have you done so? If so, how did you manage to juggle the pressure of government and lining up the cards in your life?