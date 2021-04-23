The Kenyan government says it is developing a Covid-19 Vaccine passport for Kenyans traveling out of the country.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the passport will be mandatory for travellers starting next year.

He said the govt is working in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to develop the vaccine certificate that will act as proof that a person has been immunized against Covid-19.

The proposed vaccine passport will be similar to the yellow fever vaccine certificate that Kenyans use when traveling.

“There will be a vaccination card just like the one for yellow fever being pushed by IATA . We are continuing to consult with them. At the moment we cannot say that people need to be vaccinated to travel. But soon it will be,” CS Balala said on Wednesday.

The CS noted that with most of the country’s tourist source markets in Europe vaccinating more than 60% of their adult population, tourism is expected to resume soon.

“They are working hard to vaccinate as many Kenyans and all frontline workers in the Tourism and Hospitality to encourage more tourists to come into the country,” he added.

Balala was speaking during the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all tourism and hospitality frontline workers.