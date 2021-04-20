A mortuary attendant at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) spoke to Nation.africa about his experience since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

As a mortuary attendant at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH), the largest health facility in the region, I have become immune to lifeless bodies.

Every day, we receive at least one body of a person who has succumbed to Covid-19. Sometimes I use drugs to remain sane as this disease is a huge burden.

I wish people visited public cemeteries to see evidence of the bodies we have buried.

The only thing I suffer from is anxiety. It is not that I am not used to bodies, but the influx is overwhelming.

Last year was worse in Mombasa, due to a spike in coronavirus deaths. I remember religious leaders and doctors raising the alarm on a looming shortage of burial spaces in public cemeteries.

But things changed when the county launched a massive campaign to sensitise residents on the importance of adhering to health protocols.

I wish people understood the gravity of this disease.

We should debunk the myth that Covid-19 is not real. Many Kenyans have disregarded the health protocols. Walk around and you will see people living as if there is no pandemic.

I wish we allowed media to come and film what happens within the morgues. People would appreciate life and live accordingly.

As a mortuary attendant, I always wear my protective gear. I am a frontline worker. I strictly adhere to the protocols. I must protect my wife, children and neighbours.

Whenever I go home, I must take a shower before engaging my family. Sometimes when I think I am a risk to them, I lock myself in.