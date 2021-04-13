The remains of a man who drowned in River Nyamindi, Kirinyaga County as he took selfies with his girlfriend on Easter Sunday has been found.

Mwea residents spotted the body of 36-year-old Dickson Mugo floating in the river on Sunday afternoon and alerted the police.

Police arrived at the scene and pulled the body out of the water before moving it to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

The recovery comes about a week after the body of the woman who was with Mugo was recovered and transferred to the same mortuary.

On the fateful day, locals saw the couple taking pictures by the river banks before they slipped and fell into the raging waters and swept downstream.

“We saw the duo taking a selfie before suddenly plunging into the river. It was then that we rushed to the scene and tried to rescue them in vain,” said a resident, Eliud Muriithi.