A family in Kaniga Makome Village in Muhoroni Sub-County of Kisumu County is in mourning after two brothers died following a fight between them.

Joseph Othoro, 37, and Kennedy Otieno, 36, turned on each other on Sunday, February 28 after their wives had quarreled on Saturday, K24 reports.

After getting wind of their spouses’ squabble, the neighboring brothers confronted each other, resulting in a vicious fight.

The machete-wielding brothers slashed each other, with Otieno succumbing to injuries on Sunday evening while being rushed to Ahero Sub-County Hospital.

Othoro died on Monday morning while receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu.

The matter was reported at Masogo Police Station with police launching a probe.