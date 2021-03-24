In a punishment reminiscent of some of our high school experiences, 57 people who violated Covid-19 regulations were Monday sentenced to a week of manual labour.

The youthful individuals had gone partying at Club Onyx in Marsabit Plaza on Ngong Road, Nairobi on Saturday when they were arrested for flouting the dusk-t0-dawn curfew and Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

They were held at Kilimani Police Station and arraigned at the Kibera law courts Monday where they were deservedly sentenced to a week of community service.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was tasked with enforcing the punishment, and the Mohamed Badi-led agency duly obliged.

Led by NMS Deputy Director of Enforcement Mark Leleruk, the enforcement officers gathered the culprits around and put them to work to clean various parts of the city.

Photos shared by the NMS showed some of the party-goers covering their faces in shame as officers read them the riot act.

The curfew breakers are required to clean up, among others, Marikiti and Muthurwa markets, Globe Cinema roundabout, and Nairobi River.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) warned that those who fail to report for the 8 am to 5 pm community service will be re-arrested and arraigned in court for stiffer punishment.

Deputy Director of Enforcement at NMS Mark Leleruk also used the opportunity to warn other Kenyans against flouting Covid-19 protocols as the country battles a devastating third wave.

Leleruk also deplored the care-free attitude of the youthful offenders and said they will put them to good use.

“If you see the attitude that is being exhibited by these young people…it is quite shocking. You even wonder whether they live in the same world that you are living in because they do not care about the Covid-19 rules. We will utilize them well as the Enforcement Directorate and we will supervise them as they offer free services,” said Leleruk.

The photos.