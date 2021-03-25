An eight-year-old boy from Manyanga village in Tharaka Nithi County died after he was dragged by his family’s donkey.

The boy’s father, Mbogo Kiige, said his young son had tied a rope around his waist; the rope had been strapped on the donkey’s neck as most of the children in the area do while grazing the animals.

Unexpectedly, the donkey pulled him down and started running fast, dragging the boy through rocks and thickets for almost a kilometre.

Residents managed to rescue the Grade One pupil at Ntongoro Primary School from the animal but he was already in critical condition.

The minor was rushed to Marimanti Sub County Hospital but was referred to Chuka County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Area Chief Mwinja Nyaga said because most of the donkeys in the area are friendly, children who graze them tend to have fun with the animals oblivious of the fact that they can turn wild.