Rose Omango is the CEO of LIRO Enterprise and the Program Operations Director at Oasis for the Vulnerable Group.

She holds a Master of Arts in Project Planning and Management and a Bachelor of Business and Management (Marketing Option) from Egerton University.

Rose shared her career progression with Nation.

I joined LIRO Enterprise in 2019 after being spotted serving women with a passion. I have also served in various leadership positions in Financial Institutions, Education as well as in Community Development Organisations.

The institutions include the Coca Cola Depot, IntraGlobal College, Zetech College now Zetech University, Horizon College, Data Centre Training Institute, Carlile College, Kisii University, Barclays Bank Ltd (now Absa Bank) and Habitat for Humanity Kenya.

I officially left employment in 2019 September. Out of my work experience, I have special emphasis on training on Entrepreneurship, Microfinance, Leadership, Customer Care and Empowerment/Self-Reliance.

I am a mother of two Joy and Jeremy. I love travelling, networking and above all my passion is Women and Girl Child Empowerment and Community Service, making a difference in someone’s life. I was born and brought up in a village called Itumbe in Kisii County.

I attended Nyaguku Primary School and later joined called Bishop Mugendi (Nyakegogi) Secondary School. My late dad was an accountant by profession but left employment early to pursue business. Growing up, my mother ran a small informal business. I was a bright child and teachers really loved me for that.

Family background

I considered our family poor since it was hard to access some of the necessities especially after dad passed on and I really to break the poverty cycle.

I knew the only way out was through education and so I worked hard in class as I prayed to God to help me and indeed I performed very well and got direct admission to the University. I started my career as a Coca-Cola depot manager in my rural town, this was because I really wanted to secure a job with Kisii Bottlers in the Sales and Marketing department.

This did not happen and so I left for Nairobi City where I did search for any job that came my way just to survive before I could focus on what I really wanted. I landed a sales job at a Mr. Kamau’s Mobile phone shop. Mr. Kamau had a chain of shop and I managed to work in 3 of his shops two at Tom Mboya and one in Luthuli Avenue. I am forever indebted to Mr. Kamau and his wife Mary for giving me, a stranger, a job.

After a while, I moved to part-time tutoring in various colleges. During this period I got to meet a very intelligent yet down to earth lady called Magdalene Thiriku. She tried to give me job satisfaction by creating an enabling environment for me.

She could allow me market the college and training to corporate and individual clients as well as carry out the trainings. She even gave me an opportunity for mentorship program in schools like Ngara girls which made me realize my passion in mentoring teens. Magdalene could create a position for me and for that I could work really hard to perform well.

Career growth

At some point, she gave me advance payment when I had just begun working to support my commuting. I also met a Mr. Mutinda who not only tagged me along whenever he spotted an opportunity but also advised me all the time.

Later on, I moved to the banking industry where I worked as a Customer Advisor Direct Sales for two years. I later joined Habitat for Humanity as a Field Officer and rose to a position of Regional Coordinator serving in various projects ranging from Housing Microfinance to Vulnerable Group Housing to WASH and Community Development and Support including Advocacy and Volunteer Engagement.

At Habitat I met a Mr. Julius Coredo who influenced my Project Management skills through delegation of duties and guidance. During my stay at Habitat for Humanity Kenya, I became a “nomad”.

For the nine years I worked in the organisation, I worked in several Counties including Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Baringo, Kericho, Nakuru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Meru and Laikipia. This made me traverse the country and spot opportunities.

At some point I had to start a side hustle, LIRO Enterprise, since I have always loved business. From selling cereals, making and selling liquid soap, designing and selling petticoats etc and training on business plan preparation, carrying out feasibility studies, proposal development and financial literacy to SMEs and Individuals.

Side hustle

The side hustle became my main hustle when my contract was terminated due to funding issues in 2019. I have employed three people in the business and my aspiration was to have a Micro Finance Institution to cater for the huge population that has no access to funding.

Since I love philanthropy I started a non-Governmental Organization with like-minded individuals and have been funding it since. I seek partner in order to support more people.

I am diversifying into Courier business in the near future.

My aim is to make people’s lives easier by providing timely delivery services as well as create job opportunities, in the end, I want to live a happy life. I hate being broke!

To the youth out there, don’t lose hope, utilize your potential to make money. Follow your passion. Each job is a stepping stone, work smart, learn lessons and move on.