A Form Three student at Rwambiti Secondary school in Kirinyaga County faced various criminal charges after he attacked several teachers on Tuesday.

Gichugu Sub-county Police commander Anthony Mbogo confirmed the incident saying the 18-year-old student turned violent after teachers tried to frisk him.

The teacher on duty had reportedly found the student who was identified as James Njeru with a mobile phone but he quickly hid it. When the teacher tried to search him, the student refused and started raining blows on him before other teachers intervened.

A trio of teachers had a difficult time restraining the student who is also said to have broken a classroom window.

After he was eventually subdued and police alerted, the student confessed that he was under the influence of cannabis.

The student is also said to have tried to cause a riot in the school.

The school deputy principal, David Munga, said the student was retaking the Form Three year after flunking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (KCSE).

Police commander Mbogo said the student will be charged with assaulting teachers, creating a riot in the school, and destroying school property valued at Sh3000.

“The Deputy principal talked with the parent who are civil servants, but they said they want the boy jailed because he is indisciplined,” the police boss said.

The student appeared at Gichugu Law Courts on Tuesday and was charged with creating disturbance and malicious damage to property.

Gichugu Senior Principal Magistrate Ken Odhiambo released the accused on a Sh8,000 cash bail or Sh20,000 bond. He was, however, unable to raise the amount and was transferred to Kerugoya Prison.