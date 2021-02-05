Former ‘Machachari’ child actor Malik Lemmy alias Govi has clarified that he left the Citizen TV show out of his own volition contrary to reports that he was shown the door.

Speaking on Bonga na Jalas, Malik said he quit the show to expand his horizons, having played the character ‘Govi’ for more than a decade.

“In 2019 I quit my job, I wasn’t sacked…I left Machachari and I was never sacked…and that’s why I always appreciate our Chairman Dr. SK Macharia and his wife, Latifah Ngunjiri and my producer Naomi Kamau. Mimi hukuwa nimewa-respect sana, because they taught us to be family. That’s one thing many shows lack in Kenya,” Malik noted.

He added: “Ilifika wakati nikafeel for how long will I be Govi? I’m a diverse actor but kukuwa Govi inanikalia chapati…so we agreed with Baha to go to Mombasa and think about the future of the show…hiyo time tulikuwa tiuhaingia 19 years na tulianza Machachari tukiwa 8 years old and we did the show for 11 years.”

The former child star noted that quitting ‘Machachari’ was a reality check for him because he left the show without a plan for his future.

“I never left there in bad blood or anything. We are still family and we talk. And forever they will remain to be family. So we quit together with Baha…So nikaambia Baha tumeacha kazi but hatuna form,” he said.

“We left Machachari in good terms, tukasema sisi wacha tuenda tutafute greener pastures. But I have huge respect for Royal Media Services, walinijenga coz mimi singekuwa hapa…wao ndo waliniweka kwa hii spotlight” …after kutoka show haikumaliza hata mwaka tukaitwa wrap party, so we went and wrapped up the show. So sijui kama kutoka yetu ndo ilichage story, am not sure,” said Malik.