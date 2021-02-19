Officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Wednesday destroyed approximately 23,100 stems of cannabis sativa at the Kayole dumpsite in the outskirts of Naivasha town.

The marijuana with an estimated street value of Sh27 million was uprooted from the privately-owned Kedong’ Ranch last week Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off from the public, a multi-agency team raided the cannabis plantation on a one-acre piece of land located inside the expansive ranch and arrested 14 suspects.

During the destruction of the plants, Naivasha Sub-County Criminal Investigations boss Adan Hassan said police were hot on the heels of the owner of the farm.

Hassan said preliminary investigations indicated that the ganja farmers could have sneaked through non-formal routes into the hidden part of the ranch and cultivated the marijuana.