Officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Wednesday destroyed approximately 23,100 stems of cannabis sativa at the Kayole dumpsite in the outskirts of Naivasha town.
The marijuana with an estimated street value of Sh27 million was uprooted from the privately-owned Kedong’ Ranch last week Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off from the public, a multi-agency team raided the cannabis plantation on a one-acre piece of land located inside the expansive ranch and arrested 14 suspects.
During the destruction of the plants, Naivasha Sub-County Criminal Investigations boss Adan Hassan said police were hot on the heels of the owner of the farm.
Hassan said preliminary investigations indicated that the ganja farmers could have sneaked through non-formal routes into the hidden part of the ranch and cultivated the marijuana.
“They took advantage of the uncultivated parcel of land which is also not easily accessible to perpetuate their illegal activities,” said Mr Hassan.
According to the police, the 14 suspects who were arrested had been hired to maintain the farm. Hassan re-affirmed that they were going for the mastermind.
“We have gotten his full details but he has since gone into hiding,” said the DCIO.
The suspects were on Tuesday charged with cultivating bhang and remanded at the Naivasha Medium Prison after denying the charges.
Naivasha Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali issued an order for the cannabis plants to be set on fire.