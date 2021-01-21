A suspected petty thief is languishing in pain after performing a bone-breaking jump, literally.

In a clip on social media, the man is caught on CCTV jumping from a multi-storey building – what we’ve now come to learn was the second floor.

It is said that he had just stolen a phone and was trying to flee.

A second video shows the same man on the ground, badly injured. As soon as he stands up, we are able to see the extent of the injury he inflicted upon himself, and it ain’t pretty.

His left leg is literally hanging from his ankle down.

Watch.