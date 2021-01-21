An 11-member Covid-19 vaccine advisory team says a roll-out plan is in its final stages and is likely to be ready by Monday, January 25.

The final stakeholders’ meeting took place at the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday, January 20 after deliberations began in December last year.

The Covid-19 vaccine advisory team expects to officially submit its recommendations to President Uhuru Kenyatta over the weekend. The recommendations could then be made public next week.

Dr Willis Akhwale, the task force chair and senior advisor to President Kenyatta on Malaria, promised a solid modus operandi on the deployment of the vaccine in Kenya.

“It should be ready by Monday because after this meeting, we will embark on putting everything that we have deliberated and agreed on together to come up with one solid plan which we will submit to President Kenyatta, ” he told the Nation.

“The president and the Health cabinet secretary will be briefed once it’s completed, possibly by the weekend. But those present at this meeting include the WHO, Development partners, groups such as Red cross, Amref and others. MoH team includes the PS, DG and all heads of directorates. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is also present, ” a source at MoH told the publication.

Dr Akhwale noted that they will involve county governments in the vaccine distribution plan.

“We will engage counties, look at all the financial options and availability,” he said last week.