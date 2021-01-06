Jubilee Party has responded to a letter doing rounds on social media purporting to summon nominated senator Isaac Mwaura to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

According to the letter dated January 4, 2021, Isaac Mwaura was to appear before the committee on January 18 over a number of complaints, including misconduct and disloyalty to the party.

In the letter, Mwaura is accused of among others, advancing political positions against the party position, undermining the party leadership through attacks on the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as failing to comply with the code of conduct of the party.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the ruling political party distanced itself from the letter.

“The two documents purporting to convey communication from the Jubilee Party National Disciplinary Committee are fake,” read the statement in part.

Mwaura, who represents Persons with disabilities at the Senate, also took to social media to state that he had not received the summons.

“Kenyans are asking me about this letter from Jubilee Party. I haven’t received it in person. You can’t accuse Senator Kang’ata of leaking a letter to the media, then you also do the same. Who is the complainant?” posed Mwaura.