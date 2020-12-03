Online subscription video on demand service, Showmax, will start airing NTV programmes in a new partnership deal.

Speaking after Nation Media Group (NMG) signed the agreement with MultiChoice Kenya Ltd, NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama said the partnership will enable NTV to expand its viewership.

“As NMG, we are proud to serve our audience in whichever way. Having NTV on the Show max will help us achieve our goal,” said Gitagama.

The partnership is also tipped to enhance the relationship between MultiChoice and NMG.

Nancy Matimu, the Multichoice Managing Director, said the pay-tv firm is committed to the partnership with NMG.

The deal means viewers will be able to stream NTV programmes on their mobile phones at a cost of Sh380 per month.

“We are happy to partner with NMG and we are proud to have NTV airing on Showmax. As we look into the future, we will be excited to produce more content for our audience,” said Ms Matimu.