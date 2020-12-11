The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is running a health outreach program across all 17 sub-counties in Nairobi.

The General Badi-led agency on Thursday said the program will be conducted for 6 weeks. NMS is working in conjunction with Kenya Red Cross and Unicef to provide free medical services including vaccinations, family planning, Covid-19 tests among others.

The program started on Monday, December 7, when health officers visited Mukuru Fuata Nyayo in Starehe, Deep Sea estate in Westlands, Majengo and Kambiu in Kamukunji.

On Tuesday, the team served residents of Mukuru Kayaba, Mukuru kwa Ruben, Kware, Kyangombe and Manyatta KPA were attended on Tuesday while Mathare, Korogocho, Majengo, Kiambiu, and Gatari Marigu.

Residents of Kibra, Ngando Kawangware, and Kangemi accessed the services on Thursday, December 10.

The NMS team will be at Mukuru Fuata Nyayo, Kibra, Southlands Kijiji and Viwandani on Friday.

The free services are available in Westlands, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Lang’ata, Kibra, Roysambu, Kasarani, Ruaraka, Embakasi South, Embakasi North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Makadara, Kamukunji, Starehe and Mathare.