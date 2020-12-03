Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has slammed Deputy President William Ruto over his unclear stand on the BBI Bill.

Speaking Wednesday after Ruto called for the BBI referendum to be held in tandem with the 2022 General Elections, Mudavadi accused the DP of failing to provide effective leadership by taking Kenyans in circles.

The former Deputy Prime Minister noted that while consensus on the Bill is key, time is of the essence.

“The BBI has timelines that should be adhered to for the country to have a say and move on. As a leader, taking Kenyans in circles without a clear position amounts to a failure to provide effective leadership,” Musalia said in a tweet.

“The suggestion to conduct a multiple question referendum is unrealistic. Even in the UK that has high literacy levels, during the referendum on whether to leave the EU or stay (BREXIT) the choice was simply Yes or No. Similarly, Kenya’s 2010 constitution was determined in a referendum that was simply a Yes or No decision and not multiple questions. Mr Deputy President kindly reflect.”

Elsewhere, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed hit out at the DP for calling for further amendments to the BBI Bill.

The co-chair of the BBI secretariat said Ruto should have submitted his ideas two years ago.

“What the DP is proposing is already outdated because we have already passed that stage. We had two years to get views from all Kenyans; where was he? Does he mean that everything has been done behind his back?” Junet posed.

The National Assembly minority whip challenged Ruto to come out clear about leading the “No” campaign.