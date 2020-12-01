A man was admitted to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital in critical condition on Saturday after stabbing himself in the neck for killing a woman at Bandiat village in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

According to a report by the Standard, the man and his victim Mercy Chebet had been given a two-day job at a nearby farm and were to be paid Sh1,400.

“I hired them on Friday and they were to complete the work on Saturday. On Friday evening, I sent Sh1,000 to Chebet, promising to clear the balance once the job was done,” the farm owner, Caroline Ngetich, said.

The deceased’s mother, Zeddy Chirchir, said the two were close friends and were on good terms after receiving the money.

“The suspect called my daughter and asked her to send him only Sh200 from what she had received. On Saturday morning, the man left his house and my daughter followed him minutes later,” Chirchir said.

Moments later, Chebet’s young daughter saw the two arguing outside the home and alerted her grandmother.

“My granddaughter came running, saying her mother had fallen down. I rushed to the scene as her attacker fled into a nearby maize field,” she said.

Chirchir was shocked to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood having been hit on the head with a jembe(garden hoe).

“My daughter was breathing her last. Her head was badly wounded and within minutes she had lost too much blood. Neighbours responded to my cries and pursued the suspect,” she said.

When the suspect realised irate residents were hot on his heels, he attempted to commit suicide.

“He drew a knife and stabbed himself on the neck. The suspect is receiving treatment at Olenguruone Hospital and is in critical condition,” said Ribot Assistant Chief Fredrick Korir.

Although it was not immediately established what led to the tragic fight, Korir said the suspect was battling alcoholism and appeared to be mentally disturbed.