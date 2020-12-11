A week after he was rushed to hospital from an apartment in Kilimani, Machakos senator Boniface Kabaka has died.

Kabaka died this morning at Nairobi hospital.

According to Governor Alfred Mutua, the senator died as a result of a stroke due to a blood clot that had been bothering him for some time.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Machakos, I pass my condolence to the family of our beloved Senator Boniface Kabaka who has gone to be with the Lord,” Mutua said.

Kabaka was taken to hospital on Friday last week after collapsing at an apartment alongside a lady friend. He had earlier complained of a severe headache and asked the woman to provide paracetamols.

The pain however worsened, forcing her to call for an ambulance which took him to Nairobi hospital ICU. The woman was later arrested and held for close to a week as detectives conducted their investigations.

She was later released.

Earlier this week, the senator’s family had rubbished rumours that he had passed.

The family spokesperson said, “We urge you to ignore the fake and malicious rumours being spread by some petty, callous and heartless political enemies to malign the good name of the Senator while he is helpless and fighting for dear life.”