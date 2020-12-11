A police officer allegedly threw a teargas canister into the house of his girlfriend in Nyamarabe, Gucha South Sub-County, Kisii County under unclear circumstances.

Richard Bosire, who is attached to Rakwaro Police Station in Rongo Sub-County, Migori County, reportedly threw the teargas and took off. The woman’s teenage daughter was in the house at the time but escaped the incident unharmed.

The 15-year-old said she saw the man, whom she identified as her mother’s boyfriend, hurl the teargas, which exploded in her bedroom.

“Mum was away, when Bosire came over,” the girl told police.

In a report filed under the OB Number 29/6/12/2020 at the Nyamarabe Police Station, the girl said she “does not know” why Bosire threw the teargas inside her mother’s house.

Police recovered an exploded canister, which is being held as exhibit as investigations into the incident continue.