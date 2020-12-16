A man who allegedly tried to force himself on a woman after she declined his sexual advances has been charged with attempted rape and arson.

In addition to the rape charge, Kennedy Kaloki is accused of torching a room valued at Sh500,000 at Mwendo Bar and Restaurant in Njiru, Nairobi on Sunday, December 13.

The court heard that on the said day, Kaloki stormed the bar shouting that he wanted to have a private moment with the caretaker of the restaurant’s lodging facilities but the woman ignored him.

The suspect is said to have later grabbed and floored another woman at the bar and assaulted her before the caretaker alerted members of the public who rescued her.

Kaloki thereafter followed the caretaker into the kitchen and attempted to rape her at knifepoint before a patron disarmed him.

After he was restrained from raping the caretaker, the suspect allegedly went to one of the rooms and set it on fire before police arrived.

Appearing before principal magistrate Steve Jalango of Makadara law courts, Kaloki denied all the charges.

The magistrate released him on a Sh300,000 bond and set the mention of the case for December 28.