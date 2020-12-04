CCTV footage has been shared online showing police officers assaulting students from Coast Institute Of Technology in Voi, Taita Taveta county on Wednesday, December 2.

The learners had on Tuesday staged protests and engaged police in running battles for about four hours. They were protesting an increase in school fees, bedbugs in the hostels, and poor infrastructure.

CCTV footage shows the moment officers stormed the St. Elizabeth Ladies Hostel in Voi before beating the students with batons.

The officers also poured water on the hostel’s floor and ordered the learners to crawl around the hostel as they continued to whip them.

However, Taita Taveta Police Commander Francis Sang denied that his officers assaulted the students.

“Yesterday there was no confrontation, there was no fight. Our officers were just on patrol because these students were trying to regroup themselves, and we did not know their intentions.

“While our offices were going round they realized that there was nothing wrong. I do not know where these allegations are coming from. If anyone has a complaint they should come to the station and record a statement,” he said.

Watch the video below courtesy of TV47 Kenya.