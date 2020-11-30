The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will adopt electronic technology to regulate the flow of matatus into the Central Business District (CBD).

The technology will see NMS roll out a mobile app for matatu operators to know when they are allowed into the city centre.

NMS Director of Transport, Engineer Michael Ochieng’, said they will roll out the app once the Green Park Terminus is complete.

“The electronic system we are going to install here (Green Park Terminus) will inform matatu operators when to send their vehicles to town and when their slot is ready. They will know it from an app on their phone, that from their route, only five or six vehicles should come into town. So it will be regulated,” said Ochieng.

The Green Park Terminus, located at the former Nairobi Lunar Park, is expected to launch on Monday, December 14.

The park has the capacity to contain 110 matatus with a specific lane dedicated to public service vehicles.

“We are building the Workshop road, we have already designed it. Works on the road will start immediately from next week so that vehicles coming from Mombasa road will terminate on the other side of the railways’ bridge,” added Ochieng.