Police in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County are investigating a case where a woman killed one of her two children at Kaplamai village following long-standing differences with her husband.

34-year-old Faith Chepkemoi Maritim reportedly told authorities that frequent fights with her husband Benard Maritim led her into the arms of another man whom she said was ready to marry her.

Citizen Digital reports that the woman said she decided to kill her 3-year-old son in an attempt to cut all ties with her husband and elope with the new lover.

According to Area Assistant Chief Rotich, preliminary investigations revealed that Ms Chepkemoi had been in communication with the new lover through SMS and they were preparing to flee Monday morning.

The administrator said the suspect hit the boy using firewood on the neck on Sunday around 10 pm, killed him on the spot. She then covered him with a blanket before raising alarm.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Olenguruone Police Station whereas the body of the deceased child was taken to Olenguruone hospital morgue.