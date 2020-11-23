Police in Mwala, Machakos county are holding a teenage girl believed to have strangled a girl to death in a suspected love triangle.

The 15-year old suspect on Saturday led the police to a bush where detectives recovered the murder weapon, a rope, near the scene of the crime.

Police also arrested the boy in the middle of the deadly triangle to assist in investigations.

According to a police statement, the suspect is a class 8 pupil at Kaitha Primary School.

“The suspect pointed out the murder weapon a strong rope, brown in colour which was about 150m away from the crime scene. The rope was hidden under dry thorny bushes which she used to strangle the deceased,” read the statement.

The girl is said to have committed the crime on November 16 and undressed the 15-year old victim to make it look like a rape and murder case, the police said.