Adelle Onyango and Lanji Ouko on Sunday hosted family and friends at Kileleshwa Gardens for a preview of their joint-book tentatively titled “Our Broken Silence”.

The book documents the voices of survivors of rape, observers, family members, activists, nurses, lawyers, and many others, who offer a glimpse into the different perceptions of violence.

The former Kiss100 presenter gave a hint of what readers can expect. “In this book, I share such intimate details around what getting rape broke, like my relationship with my body & intimate relationships. That was the bit I read during yesterday’s preview. It’s been hard but very therapeutic writing and I really hope it will help others heal.”

The Legally Clueless podcaster added: “I never thought I’d get to this level of healing, self-awareness or strength! I’m genuinely shocked by it because there was a point I was sure there was no hope for me.”

Adelle said the book will be released next year with more details set to be announced soon.

“When the book comes out in 2021, we implore Africans to get it, read it, listen to the survivors’ voices and then introspect on if you are helping end or aggravate sexual violence.”

Co-author Lanji JJ Ouko added: “We are sure the book will not just amplify the stories but show the work needed to support survivors, ensure justice and ultimately end sexual violence.”

Among those who graced the preview brunch was Janet Mbugua, whom Adelle lauded for being vocal on issues affecting vulnerable communities.

“Her work on ending period poverty is exemplary. We picked her because of her genuine fight to make spaces safer for women and, as you know, all these issues facing women are interlinked.”

Janet said through the book, it will be easier for readers to confront the issue of sexual violence.

“It may also help other survivors start their healing journey,” she said.