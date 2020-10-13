Police in Pakawa, Gilgil have launched a manhunt for a woman who is said to have stabbed her husband to death on Saturday night.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander John Onditi said the deceased Titu Opata, 38, and his wife were drunk after spending several hours at a local pub.

A quarrel ensued in their home, during which the suspect picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Opata several times in the chest and upper arm.

Neighbours who responded to distress calls rushed Opata to Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to their landlord Mr Macharia, the two fought often especially when drunk. He told the Standard that the woman claimed to have acted in self-defense after her husband attacked her.

“She claimed that the husband attacked her on Saturday in the morning and at night and that she stabbed him in self-defence. The woman claimed her husband has been assaulting her and that she had warned him that she would kill him. It is sad that she kept her promise and killed him,” said the landlord.

Police commander Onditi said: “We have intensified investigations to arrest the woman and charge her with murder.”