Deputy President (DP) William Ruto on Monday called out the police for being selective in allowing public gatherings after the cancellation of several of his events.

Speaking at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County where he hosted church leaders from 50 different denominations from Nyanza, DP Ruto said it was unfortunate that police were disrupting some meetings while allowing others to go on uninterrupted.

He said police are required to serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of ethnic, political, and social status in the society.

DP Ruto said it was wrong for law enforcement officers to apply the law selectively since the constitution empowers police to be independent while discharging their duties.

“It is unfortunate that police cordoned off the venues of Kakamega church functions last weekend while allowing others to go on uninterrupted.

“Let’s not turn Kenya into an animal farm, where all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others. All Kenyans must be served equally irrespective of who is leaning to which direction politically. Law must be applied equally not selectively,” said Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto urged church leaders not to be bothered by criticism from some sections for associating with political leaders.

“You have a right to visit any leaders in any part of this country on matters of development. You have a right to consult me on any issue. No one should criticize you for visiting me on matters of spiritual or development because I am your servant,” said Ruto.

The Jubilee Party leader said Kenya is a God-fearing nation and no one should interfere with the freedom of worship.

“It’s regrettable that Christians are now under siege. The church is under siege from our own government. The Jubilee administration should be the last to suppress church activities. We must not forget where we came from,” said Ruto.