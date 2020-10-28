Police in Kandara, Murang’a County are investigating a bizarre incident where two women abducted and mutilated their victim’s genitals last month.

The 32-year-old victim, a resident of Gitura Village in Kandara, suspects a neighbour of hiring the women to torture her. She told K24 Digital she has been having differences with the neighbor for two years now.

She reportedly said her neighbour had asked her to leave her (victim’s) husband following an unending marital dispute.

“Every time she (neighbour) would return home and find me in my house, she would tell me: ‘you are still here? I thought you have already left him’. She developed hatred towards me after I told her that I was not going to leave my husband as she (neighbour) had advised,” the victim said.

“Since that day, she has never spoken to me. On several occasions, she has incited her children to abuse mine. When I confronted her mid this year, she vowed to teach me a lesson, saying: ‘wewe, utajua siku moja (you will regret one day),” added the mother-of-three.

Recounting her torture ordeal, the woman said on September 26, 2020, unknown people in a saloon car stopped her on her way home pretending they wanted to buy land in the area.

“They asked me the price range for different sizes of land in Kenol Town. I told them I did not know, but they could come another day when I would have already gathered enough information. It was during that brief conversation that one of the car occupants came out and sprayed a chemical substance in my eyes. They, thereafter, bundled me into the car and took me to an abandoned house, where they tortured me,” she said.

While semi-conscious, she said she saw two women injecting her with an unknown substance and, thereafter, inserting two battery cells in her genitals before sealing her private parts with superglue.

She was later dumped on the Kagia-Kariguini Road, a few meters from her home.

“I couldn’t answer a short call of nature for a few days, prompting me to visit the hospital, where a surgical operation was performed on me,” she said.

The victim filed a report at Kabati Police Station after being discharged from the Maragua Sub-County Hospital.

Confirming the case, Kandara Sub-County OCPD Isaac Thuranira said the matter is being handled by DCI officers in the area.

No arrests have been made despite the victim alleging that her neighbour has been threatening to harm her if she doesn’t withdraw the matter.