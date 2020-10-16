The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn a case filed against Father Richard Oduor who was accused of knowingly spreading the coronavirus.

The Rome-based Catholic priest from Siaya County was charged and released on a cash bail of Ksh150,000 or Ksh500,000 bond in April this year.

In an application to withdraw the case, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says Kilimani Criminal Investigation Officer has failed to produce witnesses 9 times thereby forcing the court to adjourn the hearing of the matter severally.

The matter has been withdrawn under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code which permits the prosecutor to apply before the court seized of the case to withdraw charges facing an accused person at any time before final Judgement.

Oduor returned to the country from Rome on March 11 and spent a day at Utawala in Nairobi before travelling home(Ambira) on March 13 where he conducted the burial of a close relative.

He later returned to Nairobi and exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 prompting his admission to hospital where he tested positive and was placed under mandatory quarantine.

Fr Oduor was later arrested for failing to self-quarantine as was required of any person who had just arrived into the country.