Central region authorities have set ablaze a marijuana consignment with an estimated street value of over Sh1 million in Kerugoya.

Led by Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga, the security team destroyed the haul at Keroguya stadium in Kirinyaga County. The consignment was nabbed by a multi-agency security team on the Ethiopia-Kenya route.

The authorities reiterated that they will not relent in the crackdown saying Kirinyaga county had become a hotspot for bhang trafficking. They warned those engaging in the business that their days are numbered.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by Kerugoya Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku who said the decision to destroy the drugs was to send a message to traffickers.

The magistrate said they will continue working hand in hand with the provincial administration to make sure all culprits face the law.