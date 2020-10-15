A newly-formed anti-mugging police squad has recovered 169 assorted mobile phones stolen from Nairobi city dwellers.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub confirmed the formation of the squad Wednesday saying it will work round the clock to deal with the rampant cases of mugging, pick-pocketing and phone-grabbing among other petty offenses within the city’s Central Business District (CBD) following several complaints.

Yakub said the squad recovered the phones, cameras, and 25 computers suspected to have been stolen following a 48-hour operation.

“Those who have lost phones, laptops and cameras in recent past are requested to go to the Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters (Opposite Integrity House) and identify their property. Proof of ownership will be required before gadget is released, said the police.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Wednesday nabbed two foreign nationals and four Kenyans over rampant burglaries at Karuri area, Kiambu County.

Upon further probing, the two foreign nationals, Macheme Rodgers Julius and Ukwale Ben Sirira, led officers to a phone repair shop in Eastleigh estate, Nairobi where police recovered stolen goods.

“Upon interrogation of the two suspects, the detectives proceeded to 1st Avenue in Eastleigh where they raided Diligent Phone Repair Shop and recovered hundreds of assorted mobile phones and laptops suspected to be stolen goods,” the DCI said.

It was during the raid that four Kenyans believed to be part of the syndicate were arrested.