Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has announced he will now be in charge of all political functions in the county.

Speaking on Monday following a deadly clash at Kenol on Sunday, Wa Iria said in his absence, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege would take over.

“All meetings by “outsiders” held in Murang’a except those by President Uhuru Kenyatta must be approved directly by his office. All political meetings involving outsiders shall have one uniform Master of Ceremony who happens to be Governor Mwangi Wa Iria. In his absence, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege will be taking over,” a memo read in part.

It added: “All political fundraisers from outsiders shall be conducted by Governor Mwangi Wa Iria. In his absence, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege will be taking over.”

Wa Iria noted that Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome have a history with violence. He declared that all National government development projects in their respective constituencies shall henceforth be conducted under the office of the governor.

“The proposed visit (by DP Ruto) on 16th is highly welcome in Mathioya Constituency. Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Senator Irungu Kangata and Woman rep Sabina Chege will arrive very early and wait for the visitors,” the governor said.

“Any kind of violence shall be handled carefully by Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Senator Irungu Kangata, Woman Rep Sabina Chege and all the leaders in Murang’a County.”