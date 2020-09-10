Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha took issue with the media for “making me look like a fool before the eyes of Kenyans” on the issue of schools’ reopening.

Speaking when he toured Pwani University on Wednesday, Magoha lamented that the media has been misquoting him on the reopening date.

“I will not, and shall not say anything in regard to the reopening of schools in Kenya. The Fourth Estate (the media) has continued to religiously write what I have not said,” said Magoha.

“You (journalists) keep on asking me the same question [about schools’ reopening], then you go and report my responses in a different manner,” said the CS.

The minister said the Government’s position on the issue has not changed; all institutions of basic and higher learning in Kenya will reopen in January 2021.

“That position has not changed. However, we may relook the [schools’ reopening date] issue depending on how the virus behaves,” said Prof Magoha.

He went on: “The media has made me look like someone who did not go to school. They have made me look like a person who flip-flops; someone who says this today, and says that tomorrow. I want to tell you (journalists) that I am above that kind of nonsense.”

Prof Magoha also announced that the State has set aside at least Sh1.9 billion for the construction of new desks which would facilitate social distancing when learning resumes.

“The government has developed a prototype of desks to be used in schools in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. I have instructed all the 47 county commissioners to come to Nairobi and take a design of the prototype back to their respective counties so that the desk designs can be replicated at the sub-county level,” said the CS.