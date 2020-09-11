President Uhuru Kenyatta hit back at politicians who recently attacked his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta telling them to insult their own mothers instead.

Speaking in Ruaka while on a visit to Kiambu on Wednesday, Uhuru indirectly told MPs Johanna Ng’eno and Oscar Sudi to leave Mama Ngina Kenyatta alone.

“Wale watu washenzi wanaenda huko wakitukana mama yangu, waambieni wakatukane mama zao wachaane na mama yangu (the foolish people insulting my mother, tell them to insult their mothers instead and leave mine alone,” President Uhuru said.

The President was in Kiambu to inspect a road project that will connect Nairobi, Kiambu and Murang’a counties.

President Kenyatta: “…Tell these fools of yours to go insult their mothers and leave my mother alone..” Your Mother is the best, my mother is the best.#AllMothersAreEqual pic.twitter.com/G29GQ8VpXr — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 10, 2020



Elsewhere, the Head of State on Thursday presided over the official opening of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital.

The 650-bed capacity National Referral Hospital is equipped to offer services in Oncology, Trauma & Orthopedics among other specialised areas.

The president toured the facility and laid a foundation stone at the Integrated Molecular Imaging Centre. He commended board chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda for her commitment to making the vision for the hospital a reality.

“To those who work here, God give you good health, strength and love to serve diligently all those Kenyans and citizens from other parts of this continent who come,” he said.

Uhuru also lauded Kiambu governor saying: “I wish to thank the Governor of Kiambu for signing a collaboration agreement between Gatundu Hospital and Kenyatta University…I want to encourage other governors to also consider partnering with level six hospitals.”