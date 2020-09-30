Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe has taken a dig at Deputy President William Ruto saying he currently has no job.

Speaking in Nyeri on Tuesday afternoon, Murathe said DP Ruto’s duties have since been taken over by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i. According to Murathe, Ruto’s sole job is to deputise the president.

“He[Ruto] has no job if the president is around, his only job is to deputise the president. His job was taken over by Fred Matiangi, he is the one in charge of coordinating other ministers, the things he used to do are being done by Matiang’i,” said Murathe.

The Jubilee party official further alluded that Ruto’s rebellion caused a rift with the President.

“The president was even ready to campaign for the guy in 2022, but then Ruto thought, this guy is a sitting duck, I don’t need him and started his early campaigns.

“Ruto goes all over the country launching phantom projects which don’t happen, you saw the pledges he gave about the stadia, it has taken the involvement of the president to have the stadia done, you cannot give pledges without figuring out how that will be done,” he added.

At the same time, Murathe said Ruto is likely to leave Jubilee Party to form a new political outfit.

“Listen to his allies, they are talking of going to the next polls with a different outfit, it is like a decision has been made, the other day he was at the headquarters, we gave him tea, he tried to reverse our decison in Mswambweni but it was not possible,” Murathe said

“He may be on his way out of the party, and possibly out of the Government, he is on record saying he has no job, lets wait and see”.