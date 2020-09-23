Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has reignited calls for marijuana decriminalization in Kenya citing the plant’s numerous benefits.

In a viral video posted to his official Twitter account – @ledamalekina – on Tuesday, the Senator is seen speaking from an expansive cannabis farm in Lithuania, Europe.

The 1 minute 43 seconds clip captures Senator Ledama saying Kenya should borrow a leaf from the European country and legalize marijuana.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is crazy. Why is it that we in Kenya are still stuck with the old way of saying that this is an illegal drug…this is crazy…my host is telling me this is hemp which is used for construction and making ropes but it actually smells like weed, I might get out of here, high,” says the lawmaker.

NB: *Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial uses*

Adding: “But anyway, that’s not the issue. If this is good either to reduce the pain of cancer patients and we know how cancer is killing people in Kenya, why not legalize it? What is so bad about it? We only live once. If this weed is good for us, lets legalize it. If it’s not good then let’s not allow other people in the world to plant it.”

While marveling at the Sativa plants towering above him, Senator Ledama added: “All this is weed, and it is legal, damn! I would love to live here.”

Watch the video below and some reactions thereafter:

Life! I swear all of us are naturally high! Some with Nyasore others busaaa! instead of giving directions or consulting they decide to give a striker the ball while facing the goal post! Sawa twende Kazi! pic.twitter.com/HKD7iSfC33 — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) September 22, 2020

Export to other states that allow, local manufacture of medicines and export that also means cutting costs on import of drugs,

For recreation: Legalised cafés, Legalised smoking joints, that pay taxes and fees fo certification…..

But also restrictions, no sale to minors. — Nyanam🌬 (@atismuga) September 22, 2020

Plus, creates and opportunity to the youth. A chance for SMEs to sprout. #Legalize

Otherwise senator Jah Bless when you get to Amsterdam 🤗 — Nyanam🌬 (@atismuga) September 22, 2020

Legalize it. @ledamalekina please take it up from where Ken Okoth left. https://t.co/bVBAODD2QZ — Moses Tula Chelanga (@thechelanga) September 22, 2020

The Late Ken Okoth words “Legalize it” and a Maltitude of Reggae artists from time in memorial – Pass the Kushung Peng! https://t.co/LedbbQH5af — Moses Okoth (@mozzdeff) September 22, 2020

I knew @ledamalekina was a high on something. But his vision for the Maa and Kenya is definitely clearer than some people. https://t.co/0yt0JYu32Q — chris kasema (@chris_kasema) September 22, 2020

