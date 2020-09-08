Deputy President William Ruo has downplayed an alleged fallout with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV Sunday night, the DP said there are people who were determined to push him on a warpath with the President but they had failed.

“These people pretend that they are speaking for the President. The Uhuru Kenyatta that I know cannot be that petty. How can Uhuru send people to insult Ruto?” the DP posed.

Ruto further told off Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe, who recently endorsed Raila Odinga for the presidency. Last week, Murathe also called for the DP to be probed over alleged links to a firm(Kilig) at the centre of KEMSA scandal.

“These are people who you have not seen supporting the Jubilee agenda. They are only interested in dividing Kenyans,” Ruto said, adding that those who are going against the party would soon be kicked out.

“Just relax. We will solve these things with time. Some of them are said to be involved in misappropriation of public funds,” the DP said.

Ruto also denied that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta were scheming against Raila saying they were not “political conmen.”

On reports that he has been locked out of Cabinet and National Security Council meetings at State House, Ruto said: “That is some cheap propaganda. There is no meeting that I have been invited to State House and have not attended.”

On claims that he was undermining the President by opposing changes to the Constitution, the DP explained: “I support President Uhuru Kenyatta but I am not a fool… I will not support without asking a question when I have to…”

Adding: “An intelligent person must ask questions. Just because you support someone does not mean that you cannot ask questions.”

Ruto explained that he is still friends with Uhuru Kenyatta and expressed confidence that the President would support is presidential bid in 2022.

“If Jubilee Party gives me the ticket, I will go to Uhuru and ask him to support me and I believe that he will support me when we get there.”