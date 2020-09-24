A popular Bungoma-based musician was over the weekend allegedly assaulted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

David Sakari, a member of the Webuye Jua Kali band, told police he was having drinks with colleagues at Satellite Hotel in Webuye town on September 18 when a political debate ensued.

Sakari, who received a car gift from the DP back in 2016, reportedly backed Ruto in the debate infuriating pro-handshake supporter, Mr Bernard Wakamala. The confrontation escalated, with Mr Wakamala clobbering the musician with a beer bottle.

“He took a beer bottle and hit me on the head twice. I bled profusely before friends took me to Webuye Sub County Hospital, where I was treated and discharged,” the short-statured musician said.

Bungoma East police boss Valarian Obore confirmed the incident saying a manhunt was launched for Wakamala.

In a past interview, the 40-year-old musician spoke about his encounter with DP Ruto.

“I first met the DP on August 28, 2015, at a harambee in Bumula and noticed he was looking at me after we sang for him. I walked up to the dais and funny enough, no one in the security detail stopped me. I got the opportunity of my life when he greeted me and even hugged me. I knew what would follow was a monetary reward but I came to my senses that I should ask for a greater favour. Then, I suggested that he buys me a vehicle to help move from place to place during shows,” said Sakari.