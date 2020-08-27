The self-proclaimed official opposition party of Kenya, Thirdway Alliance, has suspended its founder and leader Dr Ekuru Aukot.

In a public notice by Secretary-General Fredrick Okango and Chairman Miruru Waweru, the Thirdway Alliance National Executive Council (NEC) said it has suspended the former presidential candidate indefinitely, pending determination of his case.

The NEC cited complaints against Dr Aukot such as an alleged assault on the Deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali.

Other reasons that warranted the suspension include;

Financial impropriety, self-enrichment and lack of transparency and

Violating Chapter Six of the Constitution when he defied a court order in a Children case.

Aukot has been directed to appear before the disciplinary committee to respond to queries.

“Ekuru Aukot shall not represent or transact any business on behalf of the party pending determination of the matter by the disciplinary committee,” the statement read in part.

Regarding allegations of violating chapter six, Aukot was dragged to court by one Beatrice Kikunga on allegations of being a deadbeat dad.

Kikunga claimed they were in a relationship from 2011 to 2018, resulting in the birth of their child in 2017.

“We cohabited since 2011 and were blessed with the child in August 2017. Our relationship was okay until early 2018 when Aukot deserted us and refused to take responsibility for the minor while knowing very well that the child needs basic necessities,” she said.

The complainant wanted the court to compel Aukot to undergo a DNA test to prove that he sired the child born in August 2017.