Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has said there is sufficient evidence to prosecute Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo and four others over embezzlement of about Sh177 million from the institution’s coffers.

In a statement Monday, August 24, Haji said investigations by the DCI confirmed irregular withdrawals amounting to Sh177 million.

“Analysis of the evidence obtained indicates that monies withdrawn by authorized finance officers at the University would be irregularly delivered to the Vice Chancellor, Mary Walingo, through her proxies,” Haji said.

Adding: “Due to the unscrupulous activities of irregular withdrawal of funds without accounting for the same, the Maasai Mara university suffered a loss of approximately Ksh 170, 007, 754.”

The State Prosecutor said he is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to support various charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and Penal Code against Walingo, Deputy VC of Finance and Planning Simon Kasaine Ole Seno, Deputy VC of Academics John Almadi Obere, Finance officer Anaclet Biket Okumu and the VC’s driver Noor Hassan Abdi.

“I, therefore, direct that the suspects be apprehended and arraigned in court to face the appropriate charges against them,” Haji concluded.