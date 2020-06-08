Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that bars serving alcohol against the government’s COVID-19 guidelines risk having their licences withdrawn permanently.

Speaking on Sunday during the daily briefing, the CS noted that there was a rise in cases of Kenyans being caught partying in various joints across the city without as much as social distancing.

He also observed that some revelers have been claiming that they are allowed to order the “Kagwe Special”(One sausage and two beers).

“Let me reiterate that the directive that closed down bars that sell alcohol has also not been lifted; because there have been those who have been saying that they’re now free to start partaking of some of these things, some of them even saying that they’re now free to order one ‘Kagwe’ special’,” he said.

“And we have also noted that various facilities opening for business and selling alcohol are on the increase particularly in some estates in Nairobi; Westlands, Kilimani areas. I would like to propose to the owners of those places to very quickly follow the directives that we have given.”

He further cautioned that: “Otherwise if you are caught selling alcohol or opening a bar, your licence is likely to be withdrawn permanently without any possibility of reopening again.”

On Sunday, the CS announced 167 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections recorded in a single day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2767.

46 more patients were discharged raising the number of recoveries to 752 while the death toll now stands at 84 after one more patient succumbed to the disease.